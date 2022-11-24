15 Celebrity Couples You Probably Forgot Broke Up Less Than A Year After Marrying

Not all marriages are meant to last, and some aren’t meant to last more than a few months.
Here are 15 pairs of celebrities who got married and broke up less than a year later:
1.
Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly: About 10 months
2.
Marilyn Monroe and Joe Dimaggio: About nine months
3.
Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen: About eight months
4.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus: About eight months
5.
Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: Less than eight months
6.
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham: About six months
7.
Tom Green and Drew Barrymore: Less than six months
8.
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush: Less than six months
9.
Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper: About four months
10.
Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock: About four months
11.
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: Less than four months
12.
Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian: 72 days
13.
Ali Landry and Mario Lopez: 18 days
14.
Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: Nine days
15.
Cher and Gregg Allman: Nine days
