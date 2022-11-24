Categories
Celebrities

15 Celebrity Couples You Probably Forgot Broke Up Less Than A Year After Marrying


Not all marriages are meant to last, and some aren’t meant to last more than a few months.

Here are 15 pairs of celebrities who got married and broke up less than a year later:

1.

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly: About 10 months

2.

Marilyn Monroe and Joe Dimaggio: About nine months

3.

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen: About eight months

4.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus: About eight months

5.

Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: Less than eight months

6.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham: About six months

7.

Tom Green and Drew Barrymore: Less than six months

8.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush: Less than six months

9.

Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper: About four months

10.

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock: About four months

11.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: Less than four months

12.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian: 72 days

13.

Ali Landry and Mario Lopez: 18 days

14.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: Nine days

15.

Cher and Gregg Allman: Nine days



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: