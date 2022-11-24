1899 creators confirm plans for future seasons of Netflix mystery

In the season finale, The Key, Maura Franklin (played by Emily Beecham) makes a startling discovery about her reality, and the race is on to free her fellow passengers.

While Netflix has yet to give the second season of 1899 the green light, the co-creators are confident viewers will eventually get to the bottom of the mystery.

“It does feel a little bit like an 1899 historical drama piece, but something is off,” Jantje explained.

“What we constantly do is play with expectations. You read a code and you expect something and you feel safe in that.”