28 Best Apple Black Friday Deals on Amazon

Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with official Black Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98.

The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of Black Friday discounts on Apple devices, from $199.99 AirPods Pro 2 to $500 off the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro.

We rounded up our favorite offers below, with options for stocking stuffers all the way up to high-end Macs. And be sure to check out the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide for hundreds of additional markdowns, where CTO Macs are up to $900 off and AppleCare discounts can be found at select retailers.

AirPods & Beats up to 40% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to a record low price at Amazon.

AirPods are a hot holiday gift idea for 2022, and retailers have slashed many models to record low prices for Black Friday. Amazon has the lowest price on AirPods Pro 2, with a $50 discount knocking the 2022 release down to $199.99.

Not sure which model is right for you? Check out our AirPods buyers guide to learn more about the best model to suit your needs.

Top AirPods deals

Beats

Apple Watch savings

The new Apple Watch Ultra is already discounted at Amazon.

The newly released Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are already discounted at Amazon for Black Friday. Our Apple Watch Price Guide is tracking the latest Apple Watch deals all holiday season long.

Top Apple Watch savings

AirTag & MagSafe deals

Apple AirTags have dipped to record low prices.

AirTag deals

MagSafe charger

MacBooks from $799

Save triple digits on MacBooks this week.

MacBook Air

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

iPads up to $550 off

M2 iPad Pro models are already on sale.

Fresh iPad markdowns have launched at Amazon, with the current iPad Air dipping to as low as $499.99 with bonus savings at checkout.

Apple’s closeout M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also $550 off thanks to additional savings at checkout, delivering a record-breaking discount.

iPad sales

Blowout deal

Apple TV 4K from $99.99

Even the new Apple TV 4K 2022 is on sale.

The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models eligible for $6 to $7 discount at Amazon. If you’re open to a closeout model, though, prices have fallen to $99.99 for the 2021 4K streaming box with 64GB capacity.

Blowout deal

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB): $99.99

2022 Apple TV 4K discounts

Additional Black Friday tech deals