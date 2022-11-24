28 Best Apple Black Friday Deals on Amazon

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.
Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with official Black Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98.
The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of Black Friday discounts on Apple devices, from $199.99 AirPods Pro 2 to $500 off the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro.
We rounded up our favorite offers below, with options for stocking stuffers all the way up to high-end Macs. And be sure to check out the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide for hundreds of additional markdowns, where CTO Macs are up to $900 off and AppleCare discounts can be found at select retailers.
AirPods & Beats up to 40% off
AirPods are a hot holiday gift idea for 2022, and retailers have slashed many models to record low prices for Black Friday. Amazon has the lowest price on AirPods Pro 2, with a $50 discount knocking the 2022 release down to $199.99.
Not sure which model is right for you? Check out our AirPods buyers guide to learn more about the best model to suit your needs.
Top AirPods deals
Beats
Apple Watch savings
The newly released Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are already discounted at Amazon for Black Friday. Our Apple Watch Price Guide is tracking the latest Apple Watch deals all holiday season long.
Top Apple Watch savings
- Apple Watch Ultra in various colors: $739 ($60 off) at Amazon
- Series 8 (41mm, GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band) various colors: $349 ($50 off) at Amazon
- Series 8 (41mm, Cellular, Graphite Stainless, Milanese Loop): $699 ($50 off) at Amazon
- Series 8 (41mm, Cellular, Gold Stainless, Gold Milanese Loop): $699 ($50 off) at Amazon
AirTag & MagSafe deals
AirTag deals
MagSafe charger
MacBooks from $799
MacBook Air
14-inch MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro
iPads up to $550 off
Fresh iPad markdowns have launched at Amazon, with the current iPad Air dipping to as low as $499.99 with bonus savings at checkout.
Apple’s closeout M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also $550 off thanks to additional savings at checkout, delivering a record-breaking discount.
iPad sales
- iPad 9th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi): $269 ($60 off)
- iPad mini 6 (64GB, Wi-Fi): $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon
- iPad Air 5 (64GB, Wi-Fi): $499.99 ($100 off) with savings at checkout
- iPad Air 5 (256GB, Wi-Fi): $649.99 ($100 off) at Amazon
- 2022 11″ iPad Pro (M2, 128GB, Wi-Fi) Space Gray: $759 ($40 off)
- 2022 12.9″ iPad Pro (M2, 128GB, Wi-Fi): $999 ($100 off)
- 2022 12.9″ iPad Pro (M2, 256GB, Wi-Fi) Space Gray: $1,099 ($100 off)
- 2022 12.9″ iPad Pro (M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi): $1,329 ($70 off)
Blowout deal
Apple TV 4K from $99.99
The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models eligible for $6 to $7 discount at Amazon. If you’re open to a closeout model, though, prices have fallen to $99.99 for the 2021 4K streaming box with 64GB capacity.
Blowout deal
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB): $99.99
2022 Apple TV 4K discounts
Additional Black Friday tech deals
There are plenty of additional tech sales going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running:
