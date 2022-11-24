4 teens charged with mischief in connection with out-of-control party in Manitoba | CBC News

Four teenagers have been charged with mischief in connection with a huge party in East St. Paul, a community just outside of Winnipeg, where RCMP say they faced a barrage of abuse last month.

Two boys, age 16 and 17, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, all from Winnipeg, have been charged in relation to the wild party on Oct. 29, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

They were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

A number of other people who were involved in damaging police vehicles have also been identified by police, the news release said, and officers are in the process of finding them to place them under arrest.

When officers arrived that night, around 70 intoxicated youth swarmed them, police said.

The partygoers then jumped on two RCMP vehicles, kicking in a windshield on one and damaging the roof and hood of another.

Some officers who are people of colour were called racial slurs, RCMP said. Others were spit on and some of the crowd launched fireworks at them and their vehicles, police said.

Police said many of the party attendees were heavily intoxicated and “excessive drug use” was also apparent.

Mounties also intervened in an attempted sexual assault when they saw a teenage girl being dragged into the bush nearby, where two male youths tried to sexually assault her, the release said.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the two male youths took off when officers intervened, RCMP said.

This matter is a priority for the RCMP and is under investigation, the release said.

Other partygoers involved in damaging the vehicles and intimidating the officers were caught clearly on camera in social media videos and police vehicle cameras, police said.

Those people are asked to immediately call the RCMP and make arrangements to turn themselves in.

“The behaviour exhibited that evening was unacceptable. We anticipate that every individual who took part in damaging police vehicles will be arrested and charged,” Supt. John Duff said in the release.

Anyone who may have information about the partygoers is asked to call the Red River North RCMP detachment at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847 or leave a secure tip online.