A guide to all the new ‘Yellowstone’ characters who have joined the show for season 5

Lainey Wilson as Abby on “Yellowstone” season five.



Hot on the heels of her CMA wins, Wilson — who was no stranger to the show before she joined the cast, as her music was previously featured in an episode — made her debut in the first episode of season five.

She plays a new-in-town musician who makes quite an impression on one Yellowstone ranch hand, in particular at John’s (Kevin Costner) governor ball.

“There’s immediate interest, immediate attraction,” Wilson has said of her character’s run-in with Ryan (Ian Bohen) in a behind-the-scenes video posted on YouTube.

Bohen added: “That is the beginning of the, ‘Hey, it’s nice to meet you. I like you. I hope to see you again soon.'”

However, the course of love may not run as smoothly as Ryan hopes as viewers saw Abby conclusively tell Beth (Kelly Reilly) that she would never date a cowboy as she doesn’t want to play second fiddle to the rancher life.