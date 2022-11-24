A Look At Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship

Millie Bobby Brown was only 12 years old when the first season of Stranger Things aired on Netflix and made her a global star. Growing up amidst media attention for her soaring career, Brown has tried to maintain the normalcy of her romantic relationships. Her first high-profile relationship was with singer Jacob Sartorius in 2018 before they parted ways. After being in another short-term relationship, she began dating Jake Bongiovi in 2021 and revealed it to the world.





The song of music legend Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, has grown up in the spotlight as he comes from a reputed musical family in Hollywood. While he has not followed in his father’s or siblings’ footsteps to begin a musical career, he is an activist who brings socio-economic topics to light. The 20-year-old has received everyone’s attention since he started dating the famous actress. From best friends to lovers, let’s look at Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship.

THETHINGS VIDEO OF THE DAY

9/9 They Met On Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown lives in Atlanta, while Jake Bongiovi resides in New York; there was always a curiosity among fans as to how the couple first met. During her press junket for Enola Holmes 2 in 2022, she answered WIRED’s Auto-Complete Interview, wherein celebrities answer the web’s most searched questions about them. Brown was asked how the couple met, and she revealed that they met via Instagram DMs.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Rumored Relationship Timeline

THETHINGS VIDEO OF THE DAY

8/9 They Were Friends First

During an interview, Brown said they were friends before beginning their romance. To solidify a similar statement, in June 2021, Jake Bongiovi posted a picture on Instagram with Brown and captioned it ‘BFF.’ They were spotted together traveling to various spots in New York City, but there was confirmation until later. Brown and Bongiovi tried to keep their romance under wraps for a while before using Instagram to make things official.

7/9 They Are Also College Students

Education has always been important to the couple. Jake Bongiovi hasn’t worked much in the entertainment industry yet and wants to focus on his education. He got accepted into Syracuse University in 2020 and began his education. Brown graduated high school in 2022 and turned 18 has enrolled in distance learning. In August 2022, she began studying Human Services at Purdue University.

RELATED: Who Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi

6/9 They Made Their Red Carpet Debut At The 2022 BAFTAs

While there were often snaps and videos posted on Instagram that confirmed their relationship, they made things red carpet-official in 2022. The couple attended their first red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs dressed in color-coordinated black outfits. The actress wore a black Louis Vuitton gown, while Bongiovi opted for a classic black tuxedo from Fendi’s collection.

5/9 Millie Often Discusses Her Relationship During Interviews

Celebrities give very few details about their personal lives, and Millie Bobby Brown often offers glimpses into her sweet relationship with Jake Bongiovi. The actress is known for her love of Olivia Rodrigo, and Bongiovi gifted her a limited-edition vinyl of Rodrigo’s debut album Sour. She also revealed that her boyfriend supports the love she had for young pop sensation Rodrigo.

4/9 The Post-Romantic Birthday Tributes

Birthdays wouldn’t be complete without sweet tributes, and along with celebrating the occasions together, the couple also posts a series of precious moments on social media. When Millie celebrated her 18th birthday in February 2022, the couple dressed up as Barbie and Ken for the themed party. A few months later, Brown posted a montage of photos to wish him a Happy 20th Birthday.

RELATED: Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Close With Her Stranger Things Castmates

3/9 They Made Their Relationship Official on Instagram In November 2021

Through vacations and celebrations, Brown and Bongiovi have celebrated each moment, and they also took a moment to make their relationship official on Instagram in November 2021. They confirmed their relationship when Brown posted a PDA-filled blurred photo of herself with Bongiovi. It was taken in London when they rode on the London Eye. Around the same time, Brown was shooting Enola Holmes 2 in England.

2/9 They Embark On Adventures

Brown and Bongiovi have showcased their love for adventure dates as the couple finds time to go on elaborate hikes for a fun weekend. In July 2022, they even visited a bee farm and worked with the team to show their support for the Save the Bees Movement. They have also posted photo dumps of their European trips as they visit countries like Italy and Spain.

1/9 They Celebrate Holidays Together

Since they first began dating in 2021, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have celebrated holidays together. Last year, Brown shared a sweet picture of her dressed in a holiday sweater next to her beau. In 2022, she posted a time-lapse video of the couple decorating the Christmas tree in her Atlanta home together with All I Want For Christmas Is You playing in the background.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have only been dating for a year, but the couple has had constant adventures traveling and making memories together. From celebrating important holidays to finding time for birthday celebrations, they go out of their way to support each other. They were more recently seen on the red carpet of Brown’s two back-to-back project premieres: Stranger Things Season 4 and Enola Holmes 2.

Sources: Seventeen, Teen Vogue, Page Six, People