Adams house catches fire Thanksgiving morning, but no people or pets injured

ADAMS — Adams Police Department said on Facebook that no people or pets were hurt in a fire at a fully involved structure this morning at 17 Richmond St.

According to a spokesperson for Adams Police Department, the call came at 9:36 a.m. The source said Adams firefighters have not yet returned to the fire station. Crews from North Adams, Cheshire, Savoy and Dalton are also responding to the fire.

In the meantime, a crowdfunding has been set up to help the fire victims with costs. Starting with a $20,000 goal, $4,430 have been raised coming from 41 donations. Susan Bloom, the author of the campaign, wrote the following on the campaign’s page:

“Hello all, Early Thanksgiving morning 11/24/22 our sister-in-law Vanessa and brother-in-law Paul along with their month 3 month old daughter lost everything in a devastating house fire. They had just moved in a few months ago and unpacked their life into this new home. All they have is what they were wearing that morning. They are kind and selfless and would help anyone in their time of need. Anything will be appreciated during this very difficult time.”

The Town of Adams also took to Facebook to assure residents about water pressure. The post stated areas around Richmond Street may experience “limited water pressure,” but that “there is ample water and water pressure for fire suppression. We ask that any further speculation or erroneous information cease to be posted.”

This story will be updated.