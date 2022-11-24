Airports set to ditch 100ml hand luggage liquid rule

Heathrow Airport has said that it has plans to drop the 100ml hand luggage liquid rule. Currently all tourists have to put liquids into a clear plastic bag at airport security.

Liquids must not exceed 100ml and even half-empty containers are not allowed through airport security.

The rule could be scrapped when new 3D scanners are deployed across UK airports. It is thought this will negate the need to separate liquids.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive at Heathrow, told The Times: “We are slowly rolling them (the 3D scanners) out.

“We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the Department for Transport. By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags.”

