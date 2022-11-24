Airports set to ditch 100ml hand luggage liquid rule

Heathrow Airport has said that it has plans to drop the 100ml hand luggage liquid rule. Currently all tourists have to put liquids into a clear plastic bag at airport security.
Liquids must not exceed 100ml and even half-empty containers are not allowed through airport security.
The rule could be scrapped when new 3D scanners are deployed across UK airports. It is thought this will negate the need to separate liquids.
John Holland-Kaye, chief executive at Heathrow, told The Times: “We are slowly rolling them (the 3D scanners) out.
“We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the Department for Transport. By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags.”
The current liquid rules were introduced in 2006 following an attempted terror plot in the UK. The plot was foiled by police.
The suspects intended to smuggle explosives through airport security using soft drink bottles. This led to the ban on liquids over 100ml.
Currently passengers who fail to remove larger liquids from their bag are one of the biggest causes of delays at airport security.
Many passengers were rusty on the rules following the pandemic which led to even longer queues for British travellers.
Travel insiders have described the rule change as a “game-changer” and it could make airport security a much simpler experience.
3D Baggage screening equipment is reportedly being tested at Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham Airports.
The new technology will enable staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for further inspection.
It is already in use at some airports in the US including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago O’Hare Airport.
