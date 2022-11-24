Aldi rivals Lidl with Black Friday sale! TVs and laptops cut in price

Black Friday officially starts tomorrow and if you are looking for a bargain now is the best time to go shopping. All of the UK’s biggest stores have already started slashing prices and this year it’s not just Currys, Argos and John Lewis offering big discounts. Budget supermarket chain Lidl launched its mega deals on Monday and now Aldi has announced its first-ever Black Friday sale.

The retailer has a whole swathe of products at discounted prices with shoppers able to bag bargains on TVs, laptops, desktop computers, vacuums and more.

In fact, there’s a giant 65-inch telly for just £499, a 15-inch portable PC for under £400 and outdoor security camera for £59.99.

Aldi is also selling AirPods-style wireless earbuds for under £20 – that’s around £100 less than Apple’s music makers. There are other deals on Bluetooth headphones, smartwatches and more.

You can find all of the Aldi deals here but Express.co.uk has also rounded up some of the best.