Amanda Owen rants about ‘more s**t to deal with’ after show axe

The news comes five months after Amanda and Clive announced their split.

The couple were married for 21 years and share nine children together.

In an Instagram post at the time, she wrote: “Clive and I have are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”