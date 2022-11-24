Amazon Echo Show slashed to £18 with secret Black Friday hack

If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home set-up one of the best Black Friday 2022 deals is available on the Echo Show. Usually, the Alexa-powered smart display is priced at £52.99, but for the Black Friday sales, the entry-level Echo Show 5 has had its price cut to just £34.99. And if you head to money-saving website TopCashback and sign-up as a new member you can get this Echo Show device for £18.53 at Argos.

This price is available for new Argos customers, with existing members getting it for £19.69.

The Echo Show 5 can be picked up for such a low price thanks to a £15 new member bonus TopCashback is currently offering.

This, on top of existing cashback rates TopCashback offers at Argos, helps bring the Echo Show 5 down to £18.

To get the Echo Show 5 for such a low price you need to head to TopCashback and sign-up as a new member.

Then, while signed in to your new account you need to visit the Argos hub page on the TopCashback website.

If you’ve already got an account with Argos then click the ‘Get cashback’ button next to the existing customers section.

For those that don’t have an Argos account make sure you click ‘Get cashback’ next to new customers.

You will then be redirected to the Argos website. Simply find the Echo Show 5 online and complete your order.