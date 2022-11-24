Categories
Americana mainstay Have Gun, Will Travel is playing a post-Thanksgiving concert in Tampa Heights


Have Gun, Will Travel, which plays a free NHL All-Star Weekend concert at Cotanchobee Park in Tampa, Florida on January 28, 2018.  
There aren’t very many better places in Tampa Heights to both earn and work off a hangover than Shuffle.

To soundtrack the effort, Bay area Americana royalty Have Gun, Will Travel headlines a nighttime show on Friday, Nov. 25 where it’ll get support from local troubadour Jeff Brawer and Big Sad frontman Dave Decker (who’s also a Creative Loafing Tampa Bay photographer). Yes, you must pay a cover to hear and see the music.



