Amy Adams And The “Disenchanted” Cast Found Out Which Characters They Are, And Now You Can Too

To celebrate the return of Giselle and all of her friends in Disney’s Disenchanted, we had the cast — Maya Rudolph, Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays — take a quiz to find out which character they are actually most like.
Is Amy actually like Giselle in real life? And which iconic animated Disney character would they all love to go on an adventure with? Watch the video below to find out:
Now it’s your turn! Take our “Which Disenchanted Character Are You?” quiz below, and compare your results with Maya, Amy, Gabriella, Idina, Yvette, and Jayma’s!
Source link