Anne Hegerty opens up on I’m A Celeb stint and if she’d do Strictly

Anne went on to say: “It did result in an increase in exposure and an increase in opportunities.

“But the most important thing about I’m A Celeb is that I met these brilliant people that I’m still friends with and still in touch with, which is the point.”

She added: “Plus the enormous amount of money, that’s nice.”

Anne also spoke about some of the everyday challenges of I’m A Celeb: “Things like just simply trying to get used to the actual surroundings.

“I was never even thinking about how I was coming across to the public, I was just thinking about, ‘How do I find a flat place to put my contact lens case down and how do I actually have a wash everyday?’ and things like that.