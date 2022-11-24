Apple ‘can and must do better’ to protect reproductive health data, CT official says

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and several of his counterparts are calling on Apple to better protect consumers’ reproductive health information on apps available through its App Store, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn in June of Roe v. Wade.
In a letter sent Monday to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Tong and other attorneys general asserted that Apple need to enact stronger measures to protect private reproductive health data collected from users of apps hosted on the App Store because they said that information “can be weaponized against consumers by law enforcement, private entities or individuals.”
