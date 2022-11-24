Apple ‘interested in £6billion Man Utd takeover’

Apple are interested in a £6billion takeover of Manchester United in a deal that would make the Red Devils the richest club in the world. The California-based firm are the largest tech company in the world and could be set to add United to their portfolio as they weigh up whether or not to buy out the Glazers.

The Glazers have owned a controlling stake in United since 2005 but made headlines on Tuesday night when they announced that they would be ‘exploring strategic opportunities’’ for the club and selling up is an option.

The news was well-received by the Old Trafford faithful with the current American owners regularly facing the ire of supporters’ protests, with many blaming them for the decline the club over the last decade. They were one of the many parties called out by Cristiano Ronaldo in his controversial tell-all interview with Piers Morgan as the Portugal captain claimed they do not care about the club or sport in general.

Attention has already started to turn to who could take the club from the Glazers’ grasp and Apple have expressed an interest, according to the Daily Star. The American billionaires will look to sell the club to the highest bidder and were hoping to receive around £8.28bn for their asset but have been told that is completely unrealistic in the current market.