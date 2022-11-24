Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four enemy clusters, air defense position

Over the past day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne and Yakovlivka settlements of Donetsk region. The missile and artillery units hit four enemy clusters, an air defense position, and another important enemy object.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00, November 24, posted on Facebook.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 78 missile strikes, 23 airstrikes, more than 70 MLRS attacks on the Ukrainian positions and populated settlements.

“In the course of a massive attack on residential buildings and energy infrastructure in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Russian occupation forces launched 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet combat drones. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones,” the report reads.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In Siversky direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Hai and Khrinivka settlements in Chernihiv region and Basivka, Seredyna Buda and Yasna Poliana in Sumy region with rocket and tube artillery.

In Slobozhansky direction, the enemy holds its troops in the border areas of Belgorod region to conduct demonstration actions. The enemy periodically fires mortars and tube artillery on the Ukrainian positions, as well as the areas of Bolohivka, Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Dvorichne, Izbytske, Krasne, Kudiivka, Ohirtseve, and Strilecha settlements in Kharkiv region.

The enemy defends itself in Kupyansk and Lyman directions, opens fire from tanks, mortars and tube artillery, in particular, in the areas of Berestove, Vilshana, Vyshneve, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Tabaivka in Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Ploschanka in Luhansk region; Terny, Torske and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy focuses its efforts on conducting offensive operations, fires from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Berkhivka, Verkhniokamyanske, Vyimka, Vodiane, Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Rozdolivka, and Yakovlivka.

In Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy defends itself, shells the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Novopil, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Zeleny Hai, Dorozhnianka, Orikhiv, Poltavka, Stepnohirsk, Temyrivka and Chervone in Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling of the Ukrainian positions and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy fires tube and rocket artillery on Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletenski, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. The enemy improves the logistical support of advanced units and fortifies the positions in the specified directions.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck six enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and two anti-aircraft missile system positions.

The missile and artillery forces hit four personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, an air defense position, and another important enemy object.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

