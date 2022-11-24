ASOS beauty advent calendar slashed to under £58 in Black Friday





The release of Asos’ advent calendars is always a much-anticipated event and they are usually some of the best value advent calendars on the market, with a wide variety of products to try. Plus, the website currently has a discount code, so shoppers can get an extra 15 percent off with code TAKE15, making the price calendar just £57.80. The value of the products is over £310, so beauty lovers are getting a bargain and can try new products without splurging on them individually.

The ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar features 25 days of beauty staples from a range of amazing brands, including Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC and Elemis, plus pampering goodies from Neom, Rituals and many more.

The contents also includes multiple full-size products, and this year it features an additional 25th day, with an edit of Revolution products, to create a full make-up look – ideal for Christmas day. Some stand-out products from the calendar include a full size of MAC’s cult favourite Velvet Teddy lipstick, and a mini version of Charlotte Tilbury’s Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil. This calendar usually proves popular with beauty lovers and has been known to sell out the same day or even within a few hours, so it’s worth being quick. Full Contents Includes:

⦁ Neom Bedtime Hero Travel Candle 75g

⦁ Elemis ProCollagen Night Cream 15ml

⦁ Oskia Renaissance Mask 15ml

⦁ Rituals Sakura Body Cream 70ml

⦁ MAC Velvet Teddy Lipstick 3g

⦁ Iconic London Light and Glow Duo in True Golden 2 x 4g

⦁ Invisibobble Slim Sprunchie Duo in True Golden 7g

⦁ Adaptogens & Coconut Water 59ml

⦁ Dr Paw Paw 7 in 1 It Does It All Hair Treatment 100ml

⦁ Sleek Face Form Blush 5.7g

⦁ BYBI Booster Serum 15ml

⦁ MasqueBar Brightening Sheet Mask with Vitamin C

⦁ ELF Lip Plumpling Lip Gloss – Pink Paloma 2.7ml

⦁ Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe

⦁ Earth Harbor Marina Biome Brightening Ampoule 1oz

⦁ Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 20ml

⦁ Psychic Sisters Mini Face Roller – Opalite Crystal

⦁ Popmask Sleep Over Self-Warming Sleep Mask

⦁ Carmex Cherry Pot Lip Balm 3ml

⦁ Le Mini Macaron Mini Nail Stickers

⦁ Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil 3.5ml

⦁ Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 25ml

⦁ Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel 15ml

⦁ Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara 3ml

⦁ ThisWorks In Transit Camera Close Up 20ml

⦁ Revolution Superdewy Liquid Hightligther – Pink Lights

⦁ Revolution Re-Loaded Pallette Velvet Rose

⦁ Revolution Mini Infinite Fixing Spray

⦁ Revolution Extra Hold Brow Glue

⦁ Revolution Mini Baking Powder – Translucent

Shoppers are loving the advent calendar, with some calling it ‘amazing value for money’. One commenter said: ”I am in love with this advent calendar! Amazing price for all these high quality pieces! If you love skincare and makeup you shouldn’t miss this one!” Another reviewer also added: ”I was really pleasantly surprised, I didn’t expect so many good products. Definitely worth the price! I like!” ASOS Premier members can also get free next day delivery on their purchases.

