Average sofa sees 311 arguments and 401 naps over eight years

The study of 2,000 adults also found the typical couch will be subjected to 65 scribbles from kids, and see blokes sleeping on it a total of 269 times after a row or drunken night out.

And after all of this, 92 percent admitted they will also always look to resell the furniture when they no longer want it.

The research also found the average sofa will double as cinema seating 537 times over its lifetime, and will swallow the remote between its cushions 346 times.

As for pets, couches will need defending from claws 488 times over their eight years of service.

Brits also see the value in the piece of furniture they spend so much time enjoying – admitting they’re willing to shell out £1,010 on average for their dream sofa.