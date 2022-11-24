Barents Press International Stops all Cooperation With Russia

Today, Barents Press International released a statement announcing that all cooperation with Russia is over.

“The current situation has drastically changed the possibilities for safe and open cooperation between Nordic members of Barents Press and their Russian colleagues”, the press network says.

The board of Barents Press International has therefore unanimously decided that Barents Press Russia is put on hold. The organization will not be operating from January 1st, 2023.

The board states that Barents Press Finland, Norway and Sweden will continue its work for media cooperation, journalists’ working conditions and cross-border journalism.

Barents Press International is a network for journalists and editors in the Barents region in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia. The network was founded after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union at the start of the 1990s.

Barents Press Norway works for increased knowledge of the region, freedom of press and expression, development of democracy, good working conditions and increased contact with colleagues across national borders.