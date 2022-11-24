Beatles, Rocketman shows among the highlights to enjoy this weekend

Watch independent short films from emerging filmmakers under the stars this weekend.

Entering its ninth year, Understory Film Festival offers film lovers and filmmakers the perfect opportunity to celebrate the stories of Far North Queensland through the medium of short film.

While there are numerous film festivals throughout Australia, Understory is one of a kind as it is exclusively for local FNQ filmmakers. Independent, student, emerging, and professional filmmakers are invited to create and submit an eight-minute film over nine categories.

The competition culminates in an open air screening and awards night in the lush Munro Martin Parklands on Saturday 26 November from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Bring a picnic, a low-set chair or a rug and take advantage of the onsite food vendors and licensed bar.

For a full day experience, visit the Tanks Arts Centre on Saturday 26 November between 2.30pm and 4.30pm to attend a free filmmakers symposium.

Participants are encouraged to engage in open discussions with industry leaders.

The Beatles – 50 Years On! at CPAC Theatre Cairns

Help, A Hard Day’s Night, Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Love Me Do, She Loves You, Eleanor Rigby, Hey Jude, Let It Be….

Relive all the Beatles Classic hits in a two hour concert experience presented by the world’s Premier ‘Beatles’ band, The Sensational Beatle Boys.

Hear every classic Beatles song that ever made it to No 1 and relive the magic and unique sound that made the Beatles the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band the world has ever known.

Saturday 26 November, 6.30pm. More info here.

Adult Comedy with Leah Potter at Elixir Music House Cairns

Expect a night full of ridiculous yarns and naughty songs.

Leah Potter spent 20 years working as a professional bondage mistress before turning to stand-up comedy. These days she’s a fat grandmother with a guitar.

Saturday 26 November, 7.30pm. More info here.

Rocketman Elton John Experience at The Reef Hotel Casino, Cairns

The likeness of Greg Andrew to Elton John is uncanny.

In this internationally acclaimed show Sir Andrew pays homage to the great music of Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

November 25,26, 27.