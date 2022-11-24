Becker to be welcomed back by German Tennis Federation with deportation after prison term concludes

Boris Becker will be welcomed by the German Tennis Federation after getting deporter and serving his prison term.

Becker will be deported back to Germany before his prison term concludes because of a fast-track program that will allow it. He’ll be welcomed back home despite the sentencing and could be offered a position in the German Tennis Federation.

That is according to reports in his native Germany as Becker already worked for the federation in the past. He was the head of Men’s tennis from 2017 to 2020. That is certainly possible once again for him as the vice president of the federation said on Wednesday:

“I can imagine many

things for Boris: Head of Men’s Tennis, representative, board or

whatever else. To put it casually: Boris can pick the job.”





Becker lost his BBC gig once he was sentenced.