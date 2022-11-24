Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch, more

Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Cyber Monday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Apple Black Friday deals
Headlining all of the Apple price cuts for Black Friday, the holiday season’s hottest offer is delivering the all-new AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price yet. After just launching earlier in the fall, one of the first chances to save is now live from the usual $249 price tag to deliver a new all-time low of $200. Arriving with all of Apple’s latest true wireless technology, the ANC earbuds have been improved for the second generation with plenty of refreshed features and new inclusions you can read all about in our coverage of the discount.
Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 14 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.
Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event
You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.
- S7 37% off –
$649.99$409.99 (11/24-12/4)
- S7+ 28% off –
$949.99$679.99 (11/24-12/4)
- S7MaxV 26% off –
$859.99$639.99 (11/24-12/4)
- S7MaxV+ 25% off –
$1,159.99$869.99 (11/24-12/4)
- S7MaxV Ultra 24% off –
$1,399.99$1,059.99 (11/24-12/4)
- E5MOP 44% off –
$359.99$199.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Dyad 30% off –
$449.99$379.99 (11/20-12/4)
- S5Max 31% off –
$549.99$379.99 (11/1-11/30)
- E5 8% off –
$289.99$179.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Q5 30% off –
$429.99$299.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Q5+ 31%% off –
$699.99$479.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Q7+ 31% off –
$799.99$549.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Q7Max 33% off –
$599.99$399.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Q7Max+ 31% off –
$869.99$599.99 (11/20-12/4)
Best Google/Android Black Friday deals
Over on the Google side of the Black Friday action, all of the brand’s new releases that just hit the scene earlier this fall are on sale. Our favorite offer of the year, and easily one of the best ones out there, is the price drop of the new Google Pixel 7/Pro, of which both handsets are now sitting at new all-time lows. These are some of the first chances to save on the debuts that just arrived a few months back and now start at $499 alongside all of the other Google Black Friday discounts below.
Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of those Black Friday deals are detailed below and will be updated throughout the week.
EcoFlow’s annual Black Friday Sale goes live!
EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.
Amazon
Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Black Friday savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year.
iPhone and Android essentials on sale
- Moment Black Friday sale goes live with iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe mounts, lenses, more
- Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more
- Twelve South Black Friday Sale live with rare discounts on popular Apple accessories
- PopSockets Black Friday now live: Pokémon collection, MagSafe grips, more 20% off
- Zagg takes 40% off sitewide on new MagSafe chargers, iPad Pro keyboards, more
- Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller sees first deal at $75 for Black Friday, more
- iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android car mounts, plus MagSafe gear on sale from $17.50
- CASETiFY Black Friday deals at up to 30% off: iPhone 14 cases, more
- MUJJO Black Friday: First deals on iPhone 14 cases, wallets, more from $18
- UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers fall to all-time lows from $30 (Save 25%+)
- Belkin’s 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger beats official Black Friday deal at $27.50
All of the best Black Friday tech discounts
Smart home deals abound
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
