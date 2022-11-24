Best Black Friday Apple Deals: November 24

If you’re looking for an Apple deal, now’s the time to shop. Black Friday is once again upon us, and the deals are going strong. After tracking great discounts for weeks, the big day is here and it’s looking like a great one for Apple fans.
In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, we’ve seen some truly fantastic deals, with up to $500 off the MacBook Pro, over $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8, and all-time-low prices on AirPods and iPads. And we’re expecting the biggest sales to still arrive, so stay glued to Macworld all weekend as we track em all.
Black Friday 2022: Best early Apple deals
U.S. deals
MacBooks
- Amazon: M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $799 ($200 off)
- Best Buy: M2 MacBook Air 512GB: $1,299 ($200 off)
- Amazon: 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $1,399 ($100 off)
- Amazon: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,999.99 ($499 off)
- Best Buy: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512TB SSD): $1,999 ($500 off)
- Amazon: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,199 ($500 off)
iMac and Mac mini
- Costco: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $569 ($130 off)
- Amazon: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $849 ($50 off)
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,250 ($40 off)
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,450 ($49 off)
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB): $1,650 ($49 off)
- Expercom: Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): $1,799 ($200 off)
AirPods
Apple Watches (2022)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: $739 ($60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm: $349 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm: $380 ($49 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm: $349 ($50 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm: $379 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE 2, 40mm: $229 ($20 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE 2, 44mm: $259 ($20 off)
- AT&T: Buy two, get $330 off with a new line (conditions apply)
- T-Mobile: Get $100 off with a new line (conditions apply)
Apple Watches (Older)
- Walmart, Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, 40mm): $149 ($130 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, 44mm): $179 ($130 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm, cellular: $339 ($160 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 4, 45mm, cellular: $369 ($160 off)
iPads
iPhone accessories
Apple TV
Accessories
U.K. deals
MacBooks
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: £1,096.47 (£152.53 off)
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: £1,359.84 (£189.16 off) – select 10-core GPU, 512GB, 35W adapter
- Amazon: M1 MacBook Air 256GB: £817.99 (£181 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 256GB: £1,184.26 (£164.74 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 512GB: £1,359.84 (£190 off) – select the 512GB model
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,709.97 (£189.90 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £1,979.10 (£299 off) – choose the 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM configuration
- Amazon, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB: £2,339.10 (£259.90 off) – select the 1TB model
- KRCS, M1 Max 16in MacBook Pro, 32-core GPU: £2,609.10 (£489.90 off) – select the M1 Max 32-core GPU model
iMac & Mac mini
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 256GB: £613 (£86 off).
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 512GB: £809 (£89.90 off). Choose the 512GB model.
- Currys, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU: £1,124 (£125 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU: £1,275 (£174 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- KCRS, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): £1,799.10 (£200 off)
AirPods
- John Lewis, AirPods (2nd gen): £115 (£24 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Costco, AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): £174.99 (£14.01 off)
- John Lewis: AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): £179 (£10 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro (1st gen): £184 (£15 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Costco, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £219.99 (£29.01 off)
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £229 (£20 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Amazon, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £229 (£20 off)
- Costco, AirPods Max: £489.99 (£59.01 off)
iPads
Apple Watch
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off)
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Apple, get a £50 Apple gift card when you buy Apple Watch SE (November 25-28 only: details here)
- John Lewis, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off)
- Currys, Apple Watch Series 7: £309 (£60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7: £309 (£60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular): £399 (£70 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)
iPhone
Accessories
- Currys, Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for £129 (£20 off)
- Amazon, Magic TrackPad for £103, usually £129 (£26 off)
- Ebuyer, black version of the Magic TrackPad for £135.99 (£13 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Magic Mouse for £63, usually £79 (£16 off)
- Currys, Apple Magic Keyboard, with numeric keys, without Touch ID for £106.99 (£22 off)
- John Lewis, Magic Keyboard without Touch ID for £79 (£20 off)
- Currys, Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for £119 (£20 off). John Lewis has the same deal
- O2, pack of four Apple AirTags for £84.99 (£34 off)
- Currys, single AirTag for £28.99 (£6 off)
Apple is once again holding a four-day shopping event held from Black Friday (November 25) to Cyber Monday (November 28). Like in prior years, Apple is giving away gift cards ranging from $25-$250, but the newest devices are all excluded: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, iPad Pro, 10th-gen iPad, and Apple TV 4K.
The best deal from Apple’s Black Friday shopping event is the iPhone 12, which costs $599 and will get you a $50 gift card. You can also get a $50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch SE, which starts at $249.
Black Friday 2022: Where to shop for Apple deals
Stay tuned to Macworld all throughout the Black Friday weekend to find the best deals as they arrive. But if you’re looking for a specific color or capacity, you can check out the following retailers. In the U.S., here are the best stores to shop for Black Friday deals:
If you’re based in the U.K., you’ll find deals at the following shops:
Black Friday 2022: All Apple deals
