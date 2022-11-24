Best Board Game Black Friday Deals: Villainous, Catan, Wingspan, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Black Friday is bringing more than great deals on video games, as right now you can snag some of the best board games around at incredibly low prices. Whether you want a quirky party game, family-friendly adventure, or highly nuanced strategy game, board games of all kinds are included in the savings.

If you’re yet to check out the wildly popular Catan, now is a great time to dive in. The base game is on sale for just $30, down from $49, and you can even scoop up the fun Traders and Barbarians expansion for $42, down from $60. The game tasks you with growing a settlement by gathering and trading resources, and while the basics are fairly easy to learn, it’ll take a long time to master its intricacies.

More Black Friday deals

Tons of other elaborate board games are discounted for Black Friday, including Avalon Hill Diplomacy for $19, Pandemic for $12, and Mysterium for $25. You can also snag Arkham Horror for $59 (down from $80), and while it might a while to figure out what you’re doing, the cooperative adventure is a great way to spend a game night–with runtimes often creeping close to four hours for a single session.

Other notable sales include Wingspan for $47, Jaipur for $18, and Herd Mentality for $15. If you’re a Marvel fan, be sure to check out the generous discounts on Marvel Dice Throne and Splendor.

You’ll find a short list of our favorite Black Friday board game deals below. Black Friday sales don’t stick around long, so make sure to carve some time out of your holiday weekend to check out the savings.