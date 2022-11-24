Best Nintendo Switch Controller Black Friday Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Switch controllers see plenty of discounts throughout the year, but none are as enticing as those available on Black Friday. Right now, you’ll find massive sales on premium gamepads, portable split-pads, and affordable wired controllers. Whether you’re in the market for a new daily driver or need something special for player two, Black Friday is the time to shop for Switch controllers.

One of the coolest products on sale today is the Hori Split Pad Pro featuring artwork inspired by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It offers everything found in the standard Split Pad Pro (such as premium joysticks, an ergonomic design, and mappable rear triggers), but wraps it all up in a striking design that any Pokemon fan can appreciate. And now that it’s on sale for just $50, it’s an easy recommendation.

More Black Friday deals

Other great Black Friday savings include the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for $18, the PDP Rock Candy Wired Pro Controller for $10, and the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for $42. We’ve put together a list of the best Black Friday Switch controller deals below. We’re not sure how long these will last (or when they’ll sell out), so check them out before they’re gone.

Once you’ve perused all the Switch controller deals, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Not only is it filled with impressive discounts on some of the hottest games of 2022, but there are also plenty of accessories such as chargers, headsets, and amiibo.