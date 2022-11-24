Black Friday Gaming Deals 2022: Best Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Black Friday week is finally here, which means it’s time to snag gaming products on your wishlist for the lowest prices of the year. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we’ve seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.

There’s no shortage of stellar Black Friday video game deals, from Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 exclusives at extremely low prices to third-party hits from this year for ridiculously great prices. In addition to game deals, there are enticing discounts on controllers, headsets, and other must-have accessories. You can even save big on the Xbox Series S or pick up a cool Nintendo Switch holiday bundle.

If you don’t see anything here that interests you, remember to keep coming back. Retailers sometimes hold some of the best deals on gaming and tech products until it’s actually Black Friday, so this list will expand over the weekend and surely contain something that you will want to buy for yourself or as a gift this holiday.

Also, keep in mind that GameStop often price matches deals in store, which could be helpful if you’re out shopping this weekend.