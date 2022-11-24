Boardmasters 2023 headliners announced – Here’s when tickets come out





Boardmasters 2023 has just announced its first batch of performers for its next event. Taking place from August 9 to August 13, 2023, the Cornwall music and arts festival will be fronted by iconic Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. He’ll be joined on a separate stage by Florence + The Machine – and that’s just a taste of who has been signed up for the incredible seaside event. Tickets for the festival come out today, so act fast.

When do Boardmasters 2023 tickets come out? Boardmasters 2023’s presale tickets go on sale today, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10am. These tickets are reserved for punters who signed up for the presale event earlier this week on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. If you grabbed the presale code, you can buy your ticket here. For those who missed out, the general onsale tickets for Boardmasters 2023 go on sale tomorrow, Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10am. Buy your Boardmasters 2023 tickets here.

What kind of tickets are available for Boardmasters 2023? This five-day event will have a plethora of ticket options. These range from VIP camping to adventure packages. The full list of ticket types is below: Wednesday Camping

Thursday Camping

VIP Camping

3 Day No Camping

Boardmasters Boutique + Prepitched

Reserved + Camplight

Car Parking + Campervan

Surf + Adventure Packages There are also some payment options available for Boardmasters attendees who want to spread the cost. Buy your Boardmasters 2023 tickets here. Scroll down for the Boardmasters 2023 line-up announced so far. 3 Day No Camping

Festivalgoers can secure their tickets with a £40 deposit and can then pay in full anytime before midnight on Friday, April 28, 2023. Alternatively, attendees can secure their tickets with £40 before paying five equal instalments between December 2022 and Friday, April 28, 2023. The festival will also have a collection of events going on around the grounds, as well. This includes the open surf competition, surf and adventure lessons, the Cornish market, street food, the UK’s biggest silent disco, and many more. Further information about the activities on offer is available on the official Boardmasters website. https://boardmasters.com/ The ten-stage festival will continue to announce artists in the coming months, so even more excitement will be added to the celebration. Buy your Boardmasters 2023 tickets here. Scroll down for the Boardmasters 2023 line-up announced so far.

BOARDMASTERS 2023 LINE-UP – SO FAR Liam Gallagher Florence + The Machine Little Simz Four Tet Example Dylan Bob Vylan Cassyette Kid Kapichi Jockstrap Connie Constance Gwenno Katchafire Gretel Hänlyn Wunderhorse DJ & Electro Line-up Ben Nicky Dimension Kanine Kings of the Rollers + INJA Paul Woolford B2B Danny Howard Belters Only Charlie Tee Goddard Jaguar Vibe Chemistry

