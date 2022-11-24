Boy George DIDN’T snub Babatúndé Aléshé amid I’m A Celeb exit says rep





Babatúndé Aléshé became the latest famous face to be eliminated from the jungle on ITV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and was reunited with his loved ones yesterday evening. Meanwhile, Culture Club singer Boy George, 61, was the only celebrity not seen greeting his co-star at the luxury Marriott hotel in Australia.

Babatúndé was greeted by a sea of smiling faces today as he arrived at the hotel following his elimination from I’m A Celeb last night. However, one former campmate was notably absent from his homecoming snaps, which led to reports claiming that he had snubbed his former campmate. Comedian Babatúndé was welcomed by the likes of other former campmates Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas, and Sue Cleaver. He even got a hug from Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, but Boy George was nowhere to be seen.

According to MailOnline, an onlooker said: “George was the only celebrity not to greet Baba after he was voted out of the jungle on Thursday morning, local time. “It was disappointing because he’s still a part of the cast and was a huge character in camp, it didn’t go unnoticed that he wasn’t there. “Everyone else is able to be a good sport but he just seems to have washed his hands with it now.” However, a representative for Boy George has strongly denied this claim, telling Express.co.uk that the reports were “absolutely untrue”.

“George met Baba at the end of the bridge then had to go back to do his makeup for the master interview so had to fulfil commitments for itv,” the rep explained further. A source from ITV also denied the story in the strongest terms, saying: “This story isn’t true.” “This morning BG was back in the jungle filming for IAC official activity (Insta/Twitter etc) – whilst there he filmed being reunited with Baba on the bridge (which was for Coming Out). “When BG got back to the hotel he had to go straight into further Coming Out filming so couldn’t be out in the hotel foyer.

“But he didn’t miss seeing Baba as he’d already filmed with him an hour or so earlier,” the source clarified. “BG did not snub Baba.” The publication also included a comment from a source close to Boy George at the time, confirming that he hadn’t intended to forgo seeing the comedian’s homecoming. “He was busy filming social media content for the show that they require and was following their schedule,” the source told them. “He was then rushed into makeup ahead of doing an interview, he didn’t purposefully miss Baba’s return.”

Like Loading...