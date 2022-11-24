Brazil give Neymar ankle injury update and set World Cup timeframe

Neymar has had a history of ankle injuries that has hampered his availability with PSG and Brazil which will not ease any concern in the Brazilian camp.

Though Brazil head coach Tite played down any claims that the injury would end Neymar’s World Cup. “You can be sure: Neymar will play in the World Cup,” he said. “You can be absolutely sure of this, Neymar will play in the World Cup!”

His team-mate Raphinha went one step further and stated that Neymar would play against Switzerland. “Neymar is doing well and will play in the next match,” the Barcelona winger claimed.