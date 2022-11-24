Breweries join Britain’s strikes sparking beer shortage fears

The workers, who work with Best Food Logistics and serve some of the UK’s most popular fast food chains, including Pizza Hut, Wagamama, Burger King and KFC,

A comfortable majority – 76 percent – voted in favour of the action, which does not yet have a precise timetable.

In a statement, Nadine Houghton, the GMB National Officer, said Bestfood’s owners are making “serious money”.

She added: “Shareholders are trousering large dividends, while the people who do the graft are struggling to make ends meet.”