BT offers you Sky TV for £9 in Black Friday sale and that’s not all





Fancy getting full access to Sky TV for under a tenner? That’s exactly what BT is offering customers in its big Black Friday sale. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has a swathe of deals with some featuring full access to premium channels such as Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Comedy Central for just £9.

This incredibly low price also includes a recordable TV box that can store 300 hours of content. You’ll also get full Netflix access thrown in as well which means you can watch endless boxsets and movies without paying anything extra. To grab this mega discount you will need to sign up for BT’s broadband services but these internet packages are also half-price right now with things starting from just £14.49 for basic speeds. That means your total bill for broadband and telly could be as low as £23.49 per month. Along with that Entertainment TV package, there are plenty more TV offers including adding Sky Cinema and Sky Sports. In fact, the VIP bundle which includes all of those entertainment channels, movies and 11 sports services is just £37.50 – saving £37.50. Want to know more? You can find full details about BT’s half-price TV deals here.

BEST BT TV DEALS BT Entertainment • NOW £9 – first six months

INCLUDES: Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Comedy Central and more via Sky’s NOW Entertainment Membership

BONUS: Set-top TV box plus full Netflix access

CONTRACT: 24 months

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT Big Entertainment • NOW £14 – first six months

INCLUDES: Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Comedy Central and Sky Cinema via Sky’s NOW service

BONUS: Set-top TV box plus full Netflix access

CONTRACT: 24 months

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT VIP • NOW £37.50 – first six months

INCLUDES: Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Comedy Central, Sports and Cinema via Sky’s NOW platform

BONUS: Set-top TV box plus full Netflix access

CONTRACT: 24 months

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Of course, like all things in life, there is one thing to be aware of. BT has confirmed that the 50% off discount only lasts for the first six months of the contract with things then rising to the standard price. You’ll still save plenty of money just make sure you’re happy to pay full price once the initial deal period comes to an end. Of course, it’s not just BT that has slashed prices for Black Friday. Sky is also offering its lowest-ever price for anyone wanting to buy its Glass TV. This internet-connected television beams all content to the big screen via an internet connection so you don’t need to have a dish stuck to the walls. Along with that simple installation, there’s also an in-built soundbar and full voice controls meaning you can find content, pause shows and skip the adverts without reaching for the remote. At launch, Sky Glass from £39 per month but the firm’s Black Friday sale is offering this screen for just £35 per month. Along with that TV deal there’s also Sky Broadband’s lowest-ever price with things starting from just £23. You can see all of the Sky Black Friday deals here

