Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How To Unlock Every Camo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) has overhauled the camo grind seen in previous CoD titles. Each weapon now has a set of unique camos that unlock by completing weapon-specific challenges. Once the challenge is complete, you unlock that camo permanently for all your weapons.





Related: The Hardest Achievements To Unlock In Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Those looking to chase MW2’s ultimate camo, Orion, will need to collect over a hundred different challenges and earn a suite of mastery camos for 51 weapons. It’s a daunting task on paper, yet the challenges on offer in this installment are the easiest yet. Every player can get their hands on Orion if they are willing to chip away at these challenges.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

How To Unlock Weapon Camos

Nearly every weapon in Modern Warfare 2 has four unique camos and an additional four mastery camos. Leveling your weapons will unlock optional challenges. Complete these challenges to unlock a new camo for all of your weapons. Compared to past Call of Duty titles, the camo challenges in MW2 are quite easy, requiring you to land kills while crouching or achieve multikills without dying.

For example, the M4 assault rifle has four base camos you can unlock:

Scales (Level 2): Get 50 kills with the M4 Desert Hybrid (Level 8): Get 30 kills while ADS with the M4. Dark Leaves (Level 13): Get 10 double kills with the M4 New Urban (Level 19): Get 15 kills from behind with the M4.

Once you’ve completed a camo challenge for the M4, that camo is unlocked for every weapon you own. For example, if you complete the Dark Leaves camo challenge, you can use the Dark Leaves camo on all of your weapons, even weapons that release in future seasons.

Completing all base challenges for a weapon will unlock mastery camo challenges. The mastery camos are the same for all weapons: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion. These challenges are much more time-consuming and require mastery of entire weapon archetypes and, eventually, 51 different weapons. We’ll cover mastery challenges and provide tips later in this guide, but keep this mastery camo system in mind if you’re attempting to unlock every camo in Modern Warfare 2.

All Weapon Camo Challenges

As of Season One, Modern Warfare 2 has 198 camos to chase, not including mastery camos for each weapon. We’ll be listing every base camo challenge below, showcased by weapon archetype. We won’t be showing the camos themselves in this guide. If you want to preview all camos, you can do so in-game through the Gunsmith’s “Customize” tab.

This section does not include mastery camo challenges. Skip to the next section to view those challenge requirements.

Season One Weapon Camos

Season One Camo Challenges BAS-P Camos Grass Snake Get 50 kills with the BAS-P. Bark Digital Get 15 hipfire kills with the BAS-P. Urban Dusk Get 15 kills from behind with the BAS-P. Dark Violet Get 50 while using a suppressor with the BAS-P. M13B Camos Tarnished Get 50 kills with the M13B. Field Ops Get 10 double kills with the M13B. Projectile Get 15 point blank kills with the M13B. Ice Cave Get 15 kills from behind with the M13B. Victus XMR Camos Snowy Nights Get 50 kills with the Victus XMR. Burned Edges Get 30 one-shot kills with the Victus XMR. Tangographical Get 10 double kills with the Victus XMR. Coral Reef Get 30 kills while crouched with the Victus XMR.

Return to Quick Links

Assault Rifle Camos

Return to Quick Links

Battle Rifle Camos

Battle Rifle Camo Challenges Lachmann 762 Camos Day Marsh Get 50 kills with the Lachmann 762. Desert Oil Digital Get 50 kills while ADS with the Lachmann 762. Stalking Cat Get 20 kills while mounted with the Lachmann 762. Internal Flame Get 10 double kills with the Lachmann 762. SO-14 Camos Dune Stalker Get 50 kills with the SO-14. Reptilian Get 50 kills while ADS with the SO-14. Heavy Commando Get 10 double kills with the SO-14. Internal Flame Get 30 kills while prone with the SO-14. TAQ-V Camos Dune Sea Get 50 kills with the TAQ-V. Faded Veil Get 15 point blank kills with the TAQ-V. Stalking Cat Get 15 kills from behind with the TAQ-V. Internal Flame Get 20 kills while mounted with the TAQ-V. FTAC Recon Camos Beached Get 50 kills with the FTAC Recon. Torn Scales Get 10 double kills with the FTAC Recon. Stalking Cat Get 50 kills while using a suppressor with the FTAC Recon. Internal Flame Get 30 kills while crouched with the FTAC Recon.

Return to Quick Links

SMG Camos

Return to Quick Links

Shotgun Camos

Shotgun Camo Challenges Lockwood 300 Camos Mosswood Get 40 kills with the Lockwood 300. Jungle Cat Get 40 kills using a suppressor with the Lockwood 300. Red Cell Get 25 one shot kills with the Lockwood 300. Hunting Orange Get 20 kills while mounted with the Lockwood 300. Expedite 12 Camos Forest Shadow Get 40 kills with the Expedite 12. Tiger Stripes Get 15 hipfire kills with the Expedite 12. Snowed In Get 25 kills while prone with the Expedite 12. Violent Orchid Get 30 kills while ADS with the Expedite 12. Bryson 800 Camos Mud Bath Get 30 kills with the Bryson 800. Bamboo Get 15 hipfire kills with the Bryson 800. Ground Cover Get 10 double kills with the Bryson 800. Aqua Get 20 one shot kills with the Bryson 800. Bryson 890 Camos Snowstorm Digital Get 30 kills with the Bryson 890. Stone Guard Get 15 point blank kills with the Bryson 890. Shedding Get 10 double kills with the Bryson 890. Arctic Chill Get 25 kills while crouched with the Bryson 890.

Return to Quick Links

LMG Camos

Return to Quick Links

Marksman Rifle Camos

Return to Quick Links

Sniper Rifle Camos

Return to Quick Links

Melee Weapon Camos

Melee Weapon Camo Challenges Riot Shield Camo Urban Zebra Get 40 kills with the Riot Shield. Combat Knife Camo Scarlet Get 40 kills with the Combat Knife.

Return to Quick Links

Handgun Camos

Return to Quick Links

Launcher Camos

Launcher Camo Challenges PILA Camo Dead Leaves Get 40 kills with the PILA. Strela-P Camo Deep Jungle Get 40 kills with the Strela-P. JOKR Camo Azure Fray Get 40 kills with the JOKR. RPG-7 Camo Jungle Digital Get 40 kills with the RPG-7.

Return to Quick Links

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – A Complete Guide To The Gunsmith

All Mastery Camo Challenges

In general, most mastery camos are the same across weapon archetypes. For example, the Gold camo challenge for all launches is to defeat two enemies without dying five times. The challenge values themselves might vary from weapon to weapon—for example, the JOKR requires more multikills for its Gold camo than the other launchers—but the challenge itself remains the same.

Unlocking Mastery Camo Challenges

Before we list off the challenges, it’s important to note that mastery camos are unlocked in sequential order. The progression looks something like this:

Gold Unlock: Complete all base camo challenges for your weapon. Unlocks Gold challenge.

Complete all base camo challenges for your weapon. Unlocks Gold challenge. Platinum Unlock: Complete all Gold challenges for that weapon archetype. Unlocks Platinum challenge.

Complete all Gold challenges for that weapon archetype. Unlocks Platinum challenge. Polyatomic Unlock: Complete 51 Platinum challenges. Unlocks Polyatomic challenge.

Complete 51 Platinum challenges. Unlocks Polyatomic challenge. Orion Unlock: Complete 51 Polyatomic challenges. Grants Orion to all weapons with Polyatomic unlocked. Orion does not have any camo challenges. All weapons with Polyatomic unlocked may equip the Orion camo.

Complete 51 Polyatomic challenges. Grants Orion to all weapons with Polyatomic unlocked.

In other words, you can’t earn Orion without earning all the other mastery camos first. Since more than 51 weapons exist in MW2, it’s possible to skip a few weapons and still obtain Orion camo. As of Season One, you can skip the camo grind on four weapons. We recommend skipping the launcher archetype, as the Gold and Polyatomic challenges for them are quite annoying.

Unlocking Orion On New Weapons You’ll need to unlock Gold, Platinum, and Polyatomic camos to access Orion on newly-released weapons, even if you’ve already completed the Orion camo grind. Plan your camo grind skips accordingly.

Assault Rifle Mastery Camos

Return to Quick Links

Battle Rifle Mastery Camos

Battle Rifle Mastery Camo Challenges Lachmann 762 Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Lachmann 762. Platinum Get 25 longshot kills with the Lachmann 762. Polyatomic Get 25 headshot kills with the Lachmann 762. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. SO-14 Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the SO-14. Platinum Get 25 longshot kills with the SO-14. Polyatomic Get 25 headshot kills with the SO-14. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. TAQ-V Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the TAQ-V. Platinum Get 25 longshot kills with the TAQ-V. Polyatomic Get 25 headshot kills with the TAQ-V. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. FTAC Recon Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the FTAC Recon. Platinum Get 25 longshot kills with the FTAC Recon. Polyatomic Get 25 headshot kills with the FTAC Recon. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons.

Return to Quick Links

SMG Mastery Camos

Return to Quick Links

Shotgun Mastery Camos

Shotgun Mastery Camo Challenges Lockwood 300 Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Lockwood 300. Platinum Get 20 longshot kills with the Lockwood 300. Polyatomic Get 20 headshot kills with the Lockwood 300. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. Expedite 12 Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Expedite 12. Platinum Get 20 longshot kills with the Expedite 12. Polyatomic Get 20 headshot kills with the Expedite 12. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. Bryson 800 Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Bryson 800. Platinum Get 20 longshot kills with the Bryson 800. Polyatomic Get 20 headshot kills with the Bryson 800. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. Bryson 890 Mastery Camos Gold Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Bryson 890. Platinum Get 20 longshot kills with the Bryson 890. Polyatomic Get 20 headshot kills with the Bryson 890. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons.

Return to Quick Links

LMG Mastery Camos

Return to Quick Links

Marksman Rifle Mastery Camos

Return to Quick Links

Sniper Rifle Mastery Camos

Return to Quick Links

Melee Weapon Mastery Camos

Melee Weapon Mastery Camo Challenges Riot Shield Mastery Camos Gold Get 2 kills without dying 10 times with the Riot Shield. Platinum Get 2 kills within 10 seconds of each other 10 times with the Riot Shield. Polyatomic Get 10 kills from behind with the Riot Shield. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. Combat Knife Mastery Camos Gold Get 2 kills without dying 10 times with the Riot Shield. Platinum Get 2 kills within 10 seconds of each other 10 times with the Riot Shield. Polyatomic Get 20 kills from behind with the Riot Shield. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons.

Return to Quick Links

Handgun Mastery Camos

Return to Quick Links

Launcher Mastery Camos

Launcher Mastery Camo Challenges PILA Mastery Camos Gold Get 2 kills without dying 5 times with the PILA. Platinum Destroy 15 enemy killstreaks, equipment, or vehicles with the PILA. Polyatomic Get 15 double kills with the PILA. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. Strela-P Mastery Camos Gold Get 2 kills without dying 5 times with the Strela-P. Platinum Destroy 25 enemy killstreaks, equipment, or vehicles with the Strela-P. Polyatomic Get 15 double kills with the Strela-P. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. JOKR Mastery Camos Gold Get 2 kills without dying 10 times with the JOKR. Platinum Destroy 10 enemy killstreaks, equipment, or vehicles with the JOKR. Polyatomic Get 15 double kills with the JOKR. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons. RPG-7 Mastery Camos Gold Get 2 kills without dying 5 times with the RPG-7. Platinum Destroy 10 enemy killstreaks, equipment, or vehicles with the RPG-7. Polyatomic Get 15 double kills with the RPG-7. Orion Unlock Polyatomic for this weapon and 50 other weapons.

Return to Quick Links

Related: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 – A Complete Guide To The DMZ

Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained

Unlocking Orion isn’t the final grind in Modern Warfare 2, far from it. Every weapon has a mastery challenge for each mastery camo, requiring kills with that camo equipped. Unlike the camo grind we just covered, the weapon mastery challenges are far more straightforward. Weapon mastery challenges are the same for each weapon:

Gold Mastery: Kill 100 enemies with the Gold camo equipped. Unlocks Platinum Mastery.

Kill 100 enemies with the Gold camo equipped. Unlocks Platinum Mastery. Platinum Mastery: Kill 200 enemies with the Platinum camo equipped. Unlocks Polyatomic Mastery.

Kill 200 enemies with the Platinum camo equipped. Unlocks Polyatomic Mastery. Polyatomic Mastery: Kill 300 enemies with the Polyatomic camo equipped. Unlocks Orion Mastery.

Kill 300 enemies with the Polyatomic camo equipped. Unlocks Orion Mastery. Orion Mastery: Kill 400 enemies with the Orion camo equipped. Unlocks a unique weapon charm.

In other words, you must land 1,000 kills with 51 weapons in MW2 to finish the weapon mastery grind. This isn’t difficult but rather time-consuming, requiring you to frequently swap weapons and camos to make incremental progress. Completing all weapon mastery challenges grants some type of reward (as mentioned in an MW2 launch post), but this reward is unknown as of the publication of this article. Some community members have speculated that camo mixing is the reward for this monumental grind, yet this hasn’t been confirmed or datamined.

Return to Quick Links

Tips For Unlocking Camos

The Real Grind: Leveling Your Weapons Most of the Orion grind stems from leveling 51 different weapons to max rank. This takes about as long as completing all 51 mastery challenges for Orion. To speed up the leveling process, we highly recommend playing objective modes and using Decoy Grenades alongside the DDoS Field Upgrade. We talk about specific leveling strategies in our XP farming guide.

While most MW2 camo challenges are fairly straightforward, a few challenges are quite tedious and may take a few matches to complete. We’ll provide some tips that have helped us on our grind toward unlocking the Orion camo. If you’re looking for exact camo requirements, consult the tables in our previous sections.

Kills From Behind

Your best bet is to queue Tier 1 Free-for-All. You’ll frequently spawn next to a player that’s looking away from you, making it fairly easy to get kills from behind. The lower TTK of T1 gives your opponent less time to turn around as well. If you dislike T1, try flanking in objective modes like Domination and Headquarters.

One Hit Kills

Play Tier 1. That’s it. That’s the tip. It reduces player HP from 100 to 30, making the TTK near-instant for all weapons.

Kills In Ten Seconds

Play Hardpoint. Most enemies will converge on the Hardpoint whenever it spawns, giving you a clear opportunity to land some multikills. These don’t need to be double kills; the timer is far more generous than a typical multikill. If you’re still struggling with this, wait for Shipment to release during the mid-season update for Season One.

Hipfire Sniper Kills

Use the Corvus PEQ Beam-5 laser and the Tracker perk. Look for enemy footsteps and track them down. The laser makes it slightly easier to land those hipfire shots. The Signal 50 can also equip foregrips in its underbarrel slot, making it much easier to get hipfire kills than the other snipers. For all other snipers, reduce your sprint-to-fire delay and use barrels that give hip fire accuracy.

Launcher Kills

Launcher melee kills count for this. So long as you don’t have a Throwing Knife equipped, your melee kills will count as launcher kills for camo challenges. We highly recommend doing this for the JOKR. As for more specific tips:

PILA: Pre-aim hotspots on the map before you peak. Immediately fire when you see someone.

Pre-aim hotspots on the map before you peak. Immediately fire when you see someone. Strela-P: Same as the PILA but aim for a direct impact.

Same as the PILA but aim for a direct impact. JOKR: Firing the JOKR will cause the rocket to propel forward and then up. Try to aim the rocket so that it launches into a ceiling in front of you. This detonates the rocket much earlier, making it a lot easier to get kills. We also recommend playing Hardpoint. Fire at the Hardpoint whenever you spawn.

Firing the JOKR will cause the rocket to propel forward and then up. Try to aim the rocket so that it launches into a ceiling in front of you. This detonates the rocket much earlier, making it a lot easier to get kills. RPG-7: Use it like any other weapon. The RPG is the best launcher for getting infantry kills.

Gold Camo Tips

Gold requires you to get three kills without dying ten times—reduced to five times for most secondaries. Play as you normally would, but don’t peek angles when your HP is low. We recommend using Quick Fix or Stims to quickly get your HP back, making it easier to get multiple kills in a short timespan. You’d be surprised how easy it is to get three kills without dying if you just play a little more cautiously.

Platinum Camo Tips

For longshot kills, play Ground War and use a high-zoom optic. The engagement distances in Ground War are far greater than 6v6 multiplayer, pushing most weapons to their longshot distances. This will vary from weapon to weapon, so you might need to play closer or further from enemies depending on the weapon archetype.

For melee kills in ten seconds, play objective modes or Tier 1. Equip Dead Silence so enemy players can’t hear you sprinting.

For launchers, use the Spotter perk and play Ground War. Field Upgrades do not count for this challenge, but everything else is fair game. Focus on destroying Claymores, Proximity Mines, and enemy UAVs and Counter UAVs.

Polyatomic Camo Tips

Play Tier 1. Nearly every weapon one-taps to the head in T1, making it much easier to get headshot kills. Spec your weapons for recoil control to make landing headshots easier. If you’re worried about friendly fire, play T1 Free-for-All.

Return to Quick Links

Next: The Best Weapons In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2