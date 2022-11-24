Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Unlock M13B Assault Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be one of the franchise’s most successful titles since it not only has brought back several iconic gameplay elements but also has introduced a revamped version of Warzone and a new game mode, DMZ. And while there are some slight differences in Warzone 2, the core gameplay remains the same.





DMZ, on the other hand, is a completely new gameplay experience that takes some time to master, especially considering that if a player dies, they lose all of their equipped items. But those players that learn the basics will come out reaping some unique rewards, like the M13B Assault Rifle. But unlocking this decently ranked Assault Rifle requires careful planning and a lot of bullets.

Currently, players can obtain the M13B Assault Rifle by having someone else drop it and exfilling successfully with it, avoiding The Chemist boss fight entirely. It’s unsure if this is intentional or not, so it’s possible it’ll be patched in the future.

How to Prepare

Before attempting to obtain the M13B Assault Rifle, players will want to prepare beforehand since it involves eliminating a boss-like AI enemy (The Chemist) and his armored AI bodyguards. On top of that, The Chemist is located inside a radioactive zone that slowly damages a player’s HP unless they have a Gas Mask or Radon Pills. So, ideally, players can prepare themselves by looting one or two Gas Masks, a 3-Plate Armor Vest, Radon Pills, and some Stims, which are the best tactical equipment players can use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Players can obtain these items in a previous match by completing missions or purchasing them at a buy station and exfilling successfully with them. In terms of weapons, players can choose any just as long they have plenty of ammo, like an LMG or Assault Rifle. Once ready, players can start a DMZ match, preferably with friends or with Squad Fill, but they’ll need to make sure they have their mics on to coordinate better.

Locating and Eliminating The Chemist

As soon as players spawn into the map, they’ll want to locate the Radiation Zone on their mini-map. Once located, players should find a vehicle and drive to that location, leaving the vehicle outside the Radiation Zone since it’ll take damage while inside the area. If The Chemist hasn’t been defeated yet, there will be an announcement letting players know that The Chemist is in the area (if there’s no announcement, then he has been defeated, and players will need to start a new match).

At this point, dozens of armored and normal enemies will enter the area. These enemies drop Gas Masks and Armored Plates (some may even drop a Revive Pistol), so players should only engage them if they need one of those items. The Chemist is quite easy to spot since he’s the only one wearing a yellow and black biohazard suit. He has lots of armor and HP, so players will need to empty their clips on him (alternately, he will instantly die if hit by a vehicle).

After defeating The Chemist, players will need to pick up the M13B Assault Rifle and head toward the nearest Exfil while keeping an eye out for other players or AI enemies. Upon successfully extracting with the M13B, players will have it unlocked, and can be used in Multiplayer, DMZ, and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

