Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Loses Match Thanks to Gas Mask Animation

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player loses at the end of a round when the game’s gas mask mechanics stop them from breaking their fall with a parachute.

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player recently shared a clip showing how they lost a match nearing its end due to the game’s clunky Gas Mask equipment. The Gas Mask has long been a point of criticism going back to the early days of the original Call of Duty: Warzone. Criticism grew so loud that changes were made to the Gas Mask this past August. Those changes, unfortunately, have yet to be put into Call of Duty: Warzone 2, leading to old frustrations returning.

The Gas Mask is a piece of equipment that can be picked up or purchased in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The Gas Mask, once equipped, will allow the player to survive in the gas, Warzone‘s deadly outer zone, for 10 seconds without taking any damage. The issue players have with the Gas Mask is that it is automatically used when the player goes into the gas, resulting in an animation that interrupts and has issues being canceled.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player marcusbrothers showcases how the Gas Mask issues persist in the recently launched battle royale sequel. They’re fighting in one of the last circles and the gas begins to move in. They leap from their ledge and attempt to cancel their parachute and re-open it, bringing them closer to the ground. Instead, they cancel their parachute and the Gas Mask animation begins. They’re unable to re-open their parachute, and plummet to their death.

What makes the situation so funny is that this parachute/Gas Mask interaction was fixed in Call of Duty: Warzone as part of the August update. Following that patch, activating a parachute takes precedence over the Gas Mask animation. The player would have been able to re-open their parachute. The brief time they would have been in the gas without a mask would be well worth surviving the fall.

Odds are, this is an issue that the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are aware of that will simply take some time to address. Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s development priority over the past months has been finishing the game and ensuring it’s stable at launch. Quality of life changes like the Gas Mask update are just one thing there wasn’t likely time for. Of course, it may still be some time yet before there are enough resources free to make the changes.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players will simply have to do what Call of Duty: Warzone players did for so long, which is avoid the gas as much as possible and, barring that, avoid combat or complex gameplay in the gas. That’s the only way to ensure the Gas Mask’s automatic animation won’t interrupt a very important moment.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

