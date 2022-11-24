Call of Duty’s secret nuke found

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 players have finally cracked the code of the game’s secret nuclear weapon, less than a week after the game was released.

For those out of the loop, rumours were flying last week over a hidden nuke in the latest Call of Duty game. A cheeky clip of a popular Twitch streamer circulated on Twitter, joking about a hidden nuke in Warzone 2.0. Then, developer Raven Software quoted the tweet and very strongly hinted that the rumours might be true, and that there could indeed be a nuke hidden somewhere in the game.

Rumours circulated about how a player might unlock the leak, with a prevalent Call of Duty insider by the name of ModernWarzone suggesting that it requires winning five matches in a row to unlock. Turns out ModernWarzone wasn’t wrong, they just weren’t entirely right.

Now, some crafty players have figured it out, and winning five consecutive matches is a part of the process. There’s much more to it, however, so here’s the whole process:

Win five Warzone 2.0 matches in a row Locate and accept the “Champion’s Quest” contract Find the three chemical elements required to construct the nuke Survive against other players until the location of the bomb is revealed Assemble the deadly weapon using the previously-collected three elements Arm the bomb, and defend it from opponents for two whole minutes

As you can see, it’s quite a complex process, and it’s a wonder that players were able to figure it out at all. YouTube channel Stellar uploaded a video of what they believe is the first ever use of the weapon, and while it’s a fairly long video, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was recently revealed to have hit 25 million players, an impressive feat for a game less than a week after its release. The game is currently on pace to be more popular than the first Warzone game, which took ten days to reach 30 million players.

But the series has been pulled into an extensive legal battle with competition regulators due to a proposed $100b acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard by Xbox manufacturer Microsoft. Sony is worried that the series might be taken away from its PlayStation consoles, but Microsoft says it offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal, intending to keep the series available on Sony’s consoles for at least a decade more.

Written by Oliver Brandt on behalf of GLHF.