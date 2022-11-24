Call the Midwife heartbreak for Lucile as boss confirms ‘plenty of …

Of fan-favourite Lucile Robinson (played by Leonie Elliot), the creator revealed: “Lucile has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness.”

While no further information on Lucile’s storyline has been revealed, fans can expect plenty of sadness as the Christmas special is set to lose beloved characters Sister Hilda (played by Fenella Woolgar) and Sister Frances (played by Eleanor Bruccoleri).

However, it won’t all be doom and gloom as the showrunner added: “We also have a talent show, which has been enormous fun, honestly, both to write, rehearse and film.

“So there’s a lot of joy in there at Christmas as well.”