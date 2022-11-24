Channel 5 speaks out on Our Yorkshire Farm cancellation

Our Yorkshire Farm aired on Channel 5 for a total of five seasons from 2018 and it was one of the broadcaster’s biggest hits. Amanda Owen and her children have inspired viewers to get outdoors and embrace countryside living. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about why the series is ending.
Why has Our Yorkshire Farm ended?
Channel 5 has just confirmed the escapist reality series would be ending after five years.
The series saw huge success and critical acclaim, becoming the channel’s highest-rated factual series to date.
A total of 15 million viewers tuned in across the five seasons to see the honest portrayal of family life in the country.
Daniel Pearl, Commissioning Editor for Factual at Channel 5, explained: “The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life.
They said further information on future Owen Family projects is to be revealed in due course.
The news comes after Amanda and Clive announced their separation earlier this year.
The pair were married for more than 20 years and back in the summer, Amanda said Clive was still living and working at the farm.
Speaking on Lorraine she said: “Life carries on, on the farm, obviously there is a whole [range] of things to do.
“I have nine children, a whole heap of animals, and we are just working away the same as before because, at the end of the day, our priority remains to keep everything going.
“There you go, that’s how it is, I felt it needed to be put out there.”
Amanda announced to her Instagram followers she and Clive were splitting up in a heartfelt post.
She wrote: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.”
Our Yorkshire Farm is available to watch on My5.
