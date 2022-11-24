Charles will probably celebrate two birthdays a year – unlike William

King Charles is expected to receive two birthday cards from each person who wants to wish His Majesty a happy birthday every year, just like his late mother Queen Elizabeth. However, Prince William might not get this privilege, and the reason why is very British.

The late Queen celebrated an astounding 142 birthdays despite living to be 96 years old. The reason why is because she chose to keep up with the famous historic tradition of having an official birthday in June as well as her own real birthday in April.

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, to the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and the Queen Mother). While she never expected to come to the throne, she carried on one of the monarch’s most famous annual celebrations.

But the question that remains is whether the likes of King Charles and Prince William will keep the tradition going. Many Britons would love to have two birthdays a year but only the monarch gets to.

While the late Queen’s actual birthday was in April, the monarch’s official birthday is held in June for a very British reason – it is all to do with the weather.

READ MORE: Kate’s tribute to Queen as royals prepare for first Christmas