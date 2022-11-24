Charles will probably celebrate two birthdays a year – unlike William

King Charles is expected to receive two birthday cards from each person who wants to wish His Majesty a happy birthday every year, just like his late mother Queen Elizabeth. However, Prince William might not get this privilege, and the reason why is very British.
The late Queen celebrated an astounding 142 birthdays despite living to be 96 years old. The reason why is because she chose to keep up with the famous historic tradition of having an official birthday in June as well as her own real birthday in April.
Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, to the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and the Queen Mother). While she never expected to come to the throne, she carried on one of the monarch’s most famous annual celebrations.
But the question that remains is whether the likes of King Charles and Prince William will keep the tradition going. Many Britons would love to have two birthdays a year but only the monarch gets to.
While the late Queen’s actual birthday was in April, the monarch’s official birthday is held in June for a very British reason – it is all to do with the weather.
READ MORE: Kate’s tribute to Queen as royals prepare for first Christmas
The tradition dates all the way back to King George II in 1748, who combined the annual Trooping the Colour with his birthday celebrations, even though he was born in November.
Ever since that time, the reigning monarch has had the option of having an official birthday in the summertime as the weather is far nicer.
Trooping the Colour is a military service that has marked the official birthday of the sovereign for over 260 years. It is an annual event that sees over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians march in front of the monarch on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.
The monarch and other royals then proceed back up the Mall towards Buckingham Palace and convene on the balcony to watch an RAF flypast, which culminates with the impressive red, white and blue display by the Red Arrows.
DON’T MISS:
Many royal fans and commentators are assuming the King will carry on this tradition. This is because, much like King George II, King Charles’ birthday is in November.
This means he would likely want to celebrate on another day when it is slightly warmer out.
It hasn’t been confirmed whether King Charles III will have a second birthday – but it seems likely that he will continue the tradition.
Since His Majesty’s birthday is on November 14 1948 – it would seem likely he will also choose to celebrate his birthday a second time at Trooping The Colour in June.
READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William sit 45cm apart at lavish occasion
It has been reported he may opt for a “slimmed down” version of this due to his desire to scale back some of the pageantries of royal occasions.
Looking even further ahead to when Prince William is on the throne, there may be a change to the proceedings as his birthday is already on June 21 which suggests that he may combine the two events into one.
Therefore, he would not be able to expect to receive two birthday cards from each recipient because he already has a summer birthday.
The ceremonial parade Trooping the Colour has its origins on the battlefield. A regiment’s flag, or “colours”, was a key rallying point for soldiers during battle.
In order to ensure that every soldier would be able to recognise their colours, the flag would be marched or “trooped” regularly around the ranks. A regiment’s colours came to have huge significance for serving soldiers, and the gain or loss of colours was seen as decisive moments in battle.
This military function gained royal significance during the reign of George II, the first monarch to tie his birthday celebrations into the summer ceremony – despite the fact that his actual birthday was in November.
Edward VII also had a November birthday, and it was during his reign that the summer “official” birthday celebrations were standardised. It was also under Edward VII that the inspection of the troops by the monarch became part of the celebration.
Trooping the Colour now typically takes place every year on the second Saturday in June. Trooping the Colour also aligns with the release of the Birthday Honours list.
Source link