Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner.

“She thinks there could be one last washout from this week, possibly early through December, and that washout could take crude down to the low $70s, or even the mid-$60s. Once we get there, she believes that could be the mother of all buying opportunities,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. benchmark for oil, saw wide swings this week after the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that OPEC members were considering an increase of up 500,000 barrels per day for OPEC+’s December meeting. Saudi Arabia later denied the report. News about Covid-related deaths in China over the weekend also added to oil’s volatility.

WTI crude futures settled at $80.95 a barrel on Tuesday.

To explain Garner’s analysis, Cramer first examined a chart of the seasonal pattern in WTI crude.