Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith – Fight date, weight and venue confirmed for 2023 showdown live on Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr will box Liam Smith next at the AO Arena in Manchester on January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

In a blockbuster start to 2023, the middleweight rivals go head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated bout at BOXXER: Unleashed – in association with Wasserman Boxing and live and exclusively in the UK and Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports Box Office.

Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) heads into this mouth-watering pay-per-view clash in the form of his life following wins over Jesse Vargas, Anthony Fowler and Roberto Garcia.

After his winning BOXXER debut in September, Smith immediately set his sights on Eubank Jr as he plots his path to becoming a world champion for a second time.

Smith, 34, memorably went toe-to-toe with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2016 and comes from a proud, illustrious bloodline of champions including brothers Paul Smith Jr, Stephen Smith and Callum Smith.

Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is a man whose family name needs no introduction at all.

Son of legendary former world champion Chris Eubank, the 33-year-old has successfully carved out his own reputation in the sport but in Smith, Eubank Jr faces one the toughest tests of his stellar career.

The Brighton-based fighter was a former IBO world title holder and is entering his prime, intent on starting the new year in style.

Eager to step back inside the ropes after his proposed October bout with Conor Benn was postponed, Eubank Jr last fought in February when he comfortably outclassed Liam Williams in Cardiff with an impressive unanimous decision points victory.

