CoinDCX Introduces 100 More Chapters In Tier 2 And 3 Cities To Encourage Web3 Development – Forbes India

CoinDCX has plans to add 100 new local chapters in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian to boost developments and participation in web3 and the blockchains sector in general. The CoinDCX Community Program has already worked to engage thousands of crypto enthusiasts in around 15 cities in India, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.



The CoinDCX Community meetups and educational workshops are arranged in an attempt to grow the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem in India by encouraging crypto developers and enthusiasts to come together.

CoinDCX recently also hosted a meetup exclusively for women in Kolkata titled “Women in Web3” to aid them in learning about the upcoming technologies and essentially being active within the space powered with Web3 literacy.

CoinDCX’s new local chapters aim to serve as dynamic platforms that bring together crypto enthusiasts from all over India together into a close-knit community. What’s more, it also promotes leadership by encouraging people to act as the ‘chapter leaders’ and manage and organise these meetups. The chapter leaders are crypto enthusiasts passionate about having more and more people know about crypto and relevant technologies.

CoinDCX’s Local Chapter Program will be run by small communities in a number of big and small cities across India.

When speaking of the newly introduced, over 100 local chapters, Mridul Gupta, the COO at CoinDCX, had this to say, “CoinDCX is a firm believer of encouraging Web3 enthusiasts. Building on the foundational features of Web3 and Blockchain technology where community and bottom-up approach form the main pillars, we believe these local chapters will essentially help the Web3 ecosystem grow and fuel up future innovation.”

He further added, “The energy and enthusiasm we witness among the people for crypto and Web3 are unmatched and inspire us to design products and services aligned with long-term benefits.”

Mithun Shetty, the Director of Community at CoinDCX, added: “…We also believe that we need more local leaders to mobilise and educate people in their local communities, which will enable access to learning and help build a community for Web3 and crypto enthusiasts. …This is even more important in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets since people here are very interested in being part of the crypto revolution but lack access to communities and resources that we take for granted in Tier 1 cities.”

