CoinDCX Introduces 100 More Chapters In Tier 2 And 3 Cities To Encourage Web3 Development – Forbes India

CoinDCX has plans to add 100 new local chapters in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian to boost developments and participation in web3 and the blockchains sector in general. The CoinDCX Community Program has already worked to engage thousands of crypto enthusiasts in around 15 cities in India, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
The CoinDCX Community meetups and educational workshops are arranged in an attempt to grow the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem in India by encouraging crypto developers and enthusiasts to come together.
CoinDCX recently also hosted a meetup exclusively for women in Kolkata titled “Women in Web3” to aid them in learning about the upcoming technologies and essentially being active within the space powered with Web3 literacy.
When speaking of the newly introduced, over 100 local chapters, Mridul Gupta, the COO at CoinDCX, had this to say, “CoinDCX is a firm believer of encouraging Web3 enthusiasts. Building on the foundational features of Web3 and Blockchain technology where community and bottom-up approach form the main pillars, we believe these local chapters will essentially help the Web3 ecosystem grow and fuel up future innovation.”
