Coronation Street spoilers Audrey Roberts spiked

Making out to Gail Platt (Helen Worth) that the call is about a business meeting, he hurries off, unaware he’s dropped his phone.

In Bolton, the boss begrudgingly gives Stephen his job back but he’s accosted by teenagers who steal his delivery box, work phone and demand money.

As Stephen spots Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) approaching he attempts to race away on his moped but in his haste loses control and goes sprawling across the road.

Will he be taken to hospital, with his plans spiralling further out of control?

