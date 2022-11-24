Cristiano Ronaldo ‘already knows next club’ after Man Utd bust up

Cristiano Ronaldo “already knows” which club he will sign for next after leaving Manchester United according to former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf. The Portugal star agreed to mutually terminate his contract at Old Trafford after holding an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan where he criticised the club and head coach Erik ten Hag.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 37-year-old’s future, with a host of clubs linked in both the Premier League and across Europe. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also reportedly set to receive a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabia where he could earn £300million over two years.

Former France defender Leboeuf believes that Ronaldo already knows his next club, and would not have agreed to forgo his wages during his exit from United without having another team lined up. “I think for me he wants to win, he is a winner and he wants to win, even out of the field he wants to win,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“So I don’t think he agreed to not get any money, he agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United without knowing what his future will be. I think he already knows where he is going to go. I think like a political person, just waiting [for] the right time to say ‘Okay it’s time for… Chelsea!?’”