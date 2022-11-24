Cristiano Ronaldo furious as Ghana star mocks Siu celebration

The camera panned to Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench after Bukari mocked him with the celebration, and the ex-United man clearly was not impressed.

He and Portugal had the last laugh however, despite Inaki Williams’ late attempt to sneak behind goalkeeper Costa when the stopper had the ball, but slipped with the goal at his mercy in stoppage time.

Despite the victory, former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness was not impressed with Portugal’s performance. “They weren’t very professional, Portugal,” Souness told ITV. “I expected a lot more from them, I expected a lot more going forward and I expected them to be solid in defence, I thought they were ordinary tonight.”