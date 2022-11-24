Crown Prince approves new phase of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy

Initiative seeks to build on skills of talented Emiratis and create a large metaverse community

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy, on Thursday approved the new phase of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to enhance the digital economy and implement measures to empower the use of the metaverse and future technologies.

The Crown Prince said that driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is set to become one the world’s top digital economies and a leading platform for innovations that can shape the future.

“Through this Committee, we seek to develop a new model for the development of technology and futuristic sciences with a special focus on digital technologies and the metaverse as part of our broader strategy to promote digital growth and innovation and achieve the goals of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan approved four key strategies aimed at using metaverse technologies to provide government services and a comprehensive study aimed at identifying the social benefits of introducing metaverse services that will be submitted to The Executive Council for approval.

The initiatives also seek to build the skills of talented Emiratis and create a large metaverse community in Dubai that includes metaverse companies, startups, investors and users. It also include strategic projects featuring partnerships with private sector players and events aimed at making Dubai a hub for regional and global metaverse-related events.

The Committee also discussed plans to implement the Dubai Metaverse Strategy and the 100-day plan to coordinate the work of government entities and facilitate their contributions to the development of the digital economy.

The new phase of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy was approved at the first meeting of the Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy, which was attended by a large number of top officials and dignitaries.