David Walliams ‘quits Britain’s Got Talent’ after 10 years as judge

The BGT judge is reportedly stepping down from his role on the ITV show just weeks after foul-mouthed comments about former contestants emerged. David Walliams has been an ever-present on the judging panel for 10 years and starred in BGT alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden earlier this year.
News of David’s BGT exit was first reported by The Sun, with a source saying: “He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on.”
The source, who was described as being close to the actor, author and talent show judge, added: “David has decided to bow out after a 10-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.
“Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel.
“His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.
“His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him,” the source added.
However, a source appeared to dampen initial reports as they told Express.co.uk: “It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet.”
A Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson added: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.”
David’s reported exit from BGT comes just weeks after he issued a public apology for comments he made about previous contestants.
The Little Britain star was recorded making derogatory and explicit comments about contestants and published by The Guardian.
In response, David said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.
“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”
There is yet to be any news of who could replace David on the judging panel.
However, the publication states Simon, Amanda and Alesha are all still expected to return for the next series.
