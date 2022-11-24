David Walliams ‘quits Britain’s Got Talent’ after 10 years as judge

The BGT judge is reportedly stepping down from his role on the ITV show just weeks after foul-mouthed comments about former contestants emerged. David Walliams has been an ever-present on the judging panel for 10 years and starred in BGT alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden earlier this year.

News of David’s BGT exit was first reported by The Sun, with a source saying: “He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on.”

The source, who was described as being close to the actor, author and talent show judge, added: “David has decided to bow out after a 10-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.

“Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel.

“His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.

