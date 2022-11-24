DEAL OF THE DAY: Baileys reduced to £10 for a litre on Amazon

Christmas will be here soon and with winter in full swing, it’s the perfect time to buy a few bottles for festive occasions or to pick up gifts for friends and family. With Black Friday just days away, many retailers are slashing prices and releasing early deals, ideal for Christmas shopping.

Baileys is an Irish liqueur with a luxurious, creamy taste and can be used to make drinks or desserts.

The drink has been enjoyed since 1971, and is a favourite with many, and a household staple for entertaining in the colder months.

Amazon has reduced the price of the one litre bottle of Baileys, so shoppers can pick up a bottle for £10, saving over half price.

Last time Amazon reduced the drink to the same price, it sold out within a day, so it’s worth being quick as it doesn’t get any cheaper than this for the large quantity.