Diana’s ‘love of her life’ missing from latest season of The Crown

Princess Diana’s former love Major James Hewitt appeared in season four of the popular Netflix drama, The Crown, but appears to have been left out of the latest season, which follows the breakdown of Diana’s marriage to then-Prince Charles. James’ notable absence from season five of The Crown was discussed on the latest episode of Royally Us.

Host Christina Garibaldi read out a ‘Royal Watcher’ comment from Barbara, a viewer of the show, which pointed out James’ absence.

Ms Garibaldi, quoting Barbara’s comment, said: “One of the things that stood out to me was [that] there was no mention of James Hewitt who was in Diana’s life for a long time and she described him as the love of her life.”

Her co-host Christine Ross agreed: “As soon as I read it, I was thinking to myself you’re so right.

“How did you leave out this entire, you know, chapter of this drama.”

