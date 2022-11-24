Djokovic and Nadal have new threat as Rune eyes Grand Slam – exclusive

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are set to have even more players threatening their chances to win the big titles next season as recent Paris Masters winner Holger Rune has shared his confident goal to lift his first Grand Slam title in 2023. The teenager started the year ranked outside of the top 100 and ended it by making his top 10 debut, and he is now eyeing even more success after upsetting Djokovic to win the biggest title of his young career.

Rune has been one of the breakout players of the season, starting the year at world No 103 before making his top 10 debut just 11 months later after winning the Paris Masters. Born just six days before Carlos Alcaraz, his impressive season went somewhat under the radar compared to his fellow teenager but he proved he was just as exciting as the Spaniard when he became the first man to beat five top 10 players en route to a title outside of the ATP Finals.

The Paris Masters title was the culmination of an already-successful year for the Dane, who defeated Alexander Zverev en route to his maiden title in Munich back in May before downing Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Stockholm, ending the year with nine top 10 wins to his name. And Rune is now bidding to have an even bigger season in 2023 as he shared his belief that he could lift a Major title.

“Earlier this year I increased my goals from end year 25 to end year top 15,” the current world No 11 exclusively told Express Sport, having exceeded his expectations when he made his top 10 debut on November 7, with himself and Alcaraz becoming the first teenage duo in the top 10 since Djokovic and Andy Murray 15 years ago.

